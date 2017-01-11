Westpac Banking Corp Sells 216 Shares of First Republic Bank (FRC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,719,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,225,000 after buying an additional 493,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,844,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,054,000 after buying an additional 45,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,705,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,721,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,264,000 after buying an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Republic Bank by 66.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,320,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,397,000 after buying an additional 929,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) traded up 0.21% on Wednesday, reaching $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,568 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.98. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $93.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business earned $557.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays PLC set a $81.00 price target on First Republic Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

