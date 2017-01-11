Westpac Banking Corp Holds Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Westpac Banking Corp held its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.4% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,401,000 after buying an additional 48,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 26,593.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) traded down 0.60% on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,807 shares. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm earned $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.01%.

WARNING: “Westpac Banking Corp Holds Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/westpac-banking-corp-holds-stake-in-equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els/1148685.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an integrated owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (Properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities, and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.