Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.78.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vertical Group raised Westlake Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $60.00 price target on Westlake Chemical Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,333,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $156,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,524.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 22.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation by 508.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/westlake-chemical-corporation-wlk-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts/1147597.html.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) opened at 58.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. Westlake Chemical Corporation has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $61.53.

Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.39. Westlake Chemical Corporation had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business earned $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Corporation will post $3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Westlake Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a vertically integrated global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various diverse consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.