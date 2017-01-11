Western Uranium Co Com Npv (WSTRF) Director Sells $88,200.61 in Stock

Western Uranium Co Com Npv (NASDAQ:WSTRF) Director Russell S. Fryer sold 58,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $88,200.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Uranium Co Com Npv (NASDAQ:WSTRF) traded up 7.16% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,935 shares. Western Uranium Co Com Npv has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. The company’s market capitalization is $28.60 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/western-uranium-co-com-npv-wstrf-director-sells-88200-61-in-stock/1148711.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium Co Com Npv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium Co Com Npv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.