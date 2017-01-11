Western Uranium Co Com Npv (WSTRF) Director Sells $88,200.61 in Stock

Western Uranium Co Com Npv (NASDAQ:WSTRF) Director Russell S. Fryer sold 58,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $88,200.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Western Uranium Co Com Npv (NASDAQ:WSTRF) traded up 7.16% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,935 shares. Western Uranium Co Com Npv has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.00. The company’s market capitalization is $28.60 million.
