Wendy’s Company (The) (WEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Argus upgraded Wendy’s Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendy’s Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered Wendy’s Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Wendy’s Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden acquired 3,743,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $47,877,881.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,268.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wendy’s Company (The) by 3.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) opened at 13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.86. Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

Wendy’s Company (The) (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.35 million. Wendy’s Company (The) had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wendy’s Company will post $0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Wendy’s Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Wendy’s Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

Wendy’s Company (The) Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of its subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is the restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

