Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.92 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America Corporation set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.59.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.265% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.475. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,691 shares. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $273.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.517 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,028,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,632,368,000 after buying an additional 6,247,583 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,781,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,577,000 after buying an additional 810,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,714,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,680,000 after buying an additional 2,987,795 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 24,227,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,690,000 after buying an additional 294,032 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,166,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,389,000 after buying an additional 436,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

