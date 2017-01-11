Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.62 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $274.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/wells-fargo-company-wfc-earns-buy-rating-from-morgan-stanley/1147274.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 302,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 54,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.