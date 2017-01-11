Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Vetr upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) opened at 54.62 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $274.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.99.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 302,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after buying an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 54,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $950,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
