Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their market perform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WYNN. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. set a $97.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.14 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts, Limited currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 94.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.87. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $109.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3,973.99%. The company earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Boone Wayson acquired 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.83 per share, with a total value of $3,518,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 42,343 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $4,224,561.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,472 shares in the company, valued at $14,314,201.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 176.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 171.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 57.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company operates through two segments: Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

