Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 0.52% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,403 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Oracle Corporation news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $144,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,156.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation during the third quarter worth $309,558,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 48.0% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,745,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $685,381,000 after buying an additional 5,430,200 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation during the third quarter worth $140,937,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 698.9% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,851,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $151,263,000 after buying an additional 3,369,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation during the second quarter worth $126,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

