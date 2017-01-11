Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2017 // No Comments

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON: LLOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 1/9/2017 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 57 ($0.69) price target on the stock.
  • 1/6/2017 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 55 ($0.67).
  • 12/27/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 75 ($0.91) price target on by analysts at S&P Global Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/27/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/21/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 75 ($0.91) price target on by analysts at S&P Global Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/21/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities.
  • 12/21/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 12/20/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 12/14/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/12/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its price target raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 68 ($0.83) to GBX 70 ($0.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 12/12/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on the stock.
  • 12/6/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/29/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock.
  • 11/25/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 52 ($0.63). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 11/24/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on the stock.
  • 11/23/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock.
  • 11/18/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 57 ($0.69) price target on the stock.
  • 11/17/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock.
  • 11/14/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 66.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 40.49 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.56. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 47.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 74.00.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 189,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £119,070 ($144,801.17).

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Dream Global REIT PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity
Dream Global REIT PT Lowered to C$9.50 at Canaccord Genuity
Imperial Oil Limited Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities
Imperial Oil Limited Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities
Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Golden Star Resources Ltd.
Scotiabank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Golden Star Resources Ltd.
Eldorado Gold Corp PT Lowered to C$4.75
Eldorado Gold Corp PT Lowered to C$4.75
HCP, Inc. Receives $32.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
HCP, Inc. Receives $32.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts
ONEOK Partners, L.P. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
ONEOK Partners, L.P. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe