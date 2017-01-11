Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON: LLOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/9/2017 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 57 ($0.69) price target on the stock.

1/6/2017 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 75 ($0.91) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 55 ($0.67).

12/27/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 75 ($0.91) price target on by analysts at S&P Global Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 75 ($0.91) price target on by analysts at S&P Global Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Beaufort Securities.

12/21/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/20/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/14/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its price target raised by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from GBX 68 ($0.83) to GBX 70 ($0.85). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a GBX 52 ($0.63) price target on the stock.

12/6/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC was given a new GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

11/25/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 52 ($0.63). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/24/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 58 ($0.71) price target on the stock.

11/23/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

11/18/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 57 ($0.69) price target on the stock.

11/17/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

11/14/2016 – Lloyds Banking Group PLC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a GBX 50 ($0.61) price target on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) opened at 66.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 40.49 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.56. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 47.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 74.00.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 189,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £119,070 ($144,801.17).

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP plc provides financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom but also overseas. The Company’s business activities include retail and commercial banking, long-term savings, protection and investment. It operates through its segments, including Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance and Insurance.

