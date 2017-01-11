Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $807.91. 1,057,592 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $556.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $779.29 and its 200 day moving average is $765.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $663.06 and a 52-week high of $816.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. The company earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. RBC Capital Markets set a $880.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.91.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.26, for a total transaction of $26,513,968.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,256,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

