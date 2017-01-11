Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP. is a multiple bank holding company which, thru its subsidiary, is engaged primarily in the business attracting deposits from the general public and investing these funds in loans for the purchase, construction or refinancing of one-to-four family homes. “

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Webster Financial Corporation from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Webster Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. FBR & Co raised their price target on Webster Financial Corporation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) traded up 0.47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. 230,179 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm earned $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.53 million. Webster Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post $2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $177,558.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,465.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $119,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 83.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation by 72.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank and financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, Private Banking, and Corporate and Reconciling. The Commercial Banking segment includes middle market, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment finance, and treasury and payment solutions.

