WD-40 Company (WDFC) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of WD-40 Company worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in WD-40 Company by 59.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,944,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) traded down 2.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.20. 231,141 shares of the stock traded hands. WD-40 Company has a 52 week low of $95.46 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business earned $89.25 million during the quarter. WD-40 Company had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post $3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from WD-40 Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. WD-40 Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wunderlich reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 Company from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Giles H. Bateman sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total value of $127,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Pittard acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.00 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Company Company Profile

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

