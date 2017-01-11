Watsco, Inc. (wso.b) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on January 31st

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2017 // No Comments

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:wso.b) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Dividend History for Watsco (NYSE:wso.b)

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Watsco, Inc. (wso.b) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on January 31st” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/watsco-inc-wso-b-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-1-05-on-january-31st/1147441.html.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc (Watsco) is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R). The Company operates in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. The Company operates at approximately 570 locations in over 40 United States’ states, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

5 Day Chart for NYSE:WSO.B

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

 

Latest News

Watsco, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on January 31st
Watsco, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on January 31st
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cheetah Mobile Inc to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cheetah Mobile Inc to Sell
Analysts Set Rayonier Inc. PT at $27.33
Analysts Set Rayonier Inc. PT at $27.33
eHealth, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
eHealth, Inc. Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Enersys Receives $81.25 Average PT from Analysts
Enersys Receives $81.25 Average PT from Analysts
Apollo Education Group, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Apollo Education Group, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts


Leave a Reply

 
© 2006-2017 The Vista Voice. Subscribe