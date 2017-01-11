Watsco, Inc. (wso.b) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on January 31st

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:wso.b) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of Infinity. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc (Watsco) is a distributor of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R). The Company operates in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. The Company operates at approximately 570 locations in over 40 United States’ states, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
