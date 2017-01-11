Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Group

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

WDR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) opened at 19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.02. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm earned $303.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $182,000. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 71,597 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $603,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds, Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios, InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts.

