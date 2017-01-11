VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (VSL) Downgraded by Macquarie to “Neutral”

Macquarie lowered shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) traded up 0.64% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 79.00. 15,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.98. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 69.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 97.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th.

In related news, insider Richard Levy bought 76,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £60,720.98 ($73,842.86).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC is an investment trust that invests in opportunities in the alternative lending market through specialty lending platforms (Platforms) across the world and other related opportunities. This includes investing in assets originated by Platforms, as well as through floating rate senior secured credit facilities, equity or other instruments.

