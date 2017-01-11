VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm earned $198.90 million during the quarter. VOXX International Corporation had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.17%. VOXX International Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) opened at 4.50 on Wednesday. VOXX International Corporation has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of 95.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62.

In related news, Director Paul C. Kreuch, Jr. bought 10,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,560.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,934 shares in the company, valued at $54,560.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in VOXX International Corporation by 19.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VOXX International Corporation by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VOXX International Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VOXX International Corporation during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in VOXX International Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VOXX International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

VOXX International Corporation Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation is an international manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, audio and consumer accessories industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Premium Audio and Consumer Accessories. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, remote start systems, digital television tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, car link-smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems and others.

