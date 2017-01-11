Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 971.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 97.2% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Euclid Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) traded down 0.90% on Wednesday, reaching $104.05. 653,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm earned $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.60 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

In other news, insider Mitchell N. Schear sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel R. Tisch acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $4,426,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

