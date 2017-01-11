Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Insider Antoine Jamous Sells 500,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) insider Antoine Jamous sold 500,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $3,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Antoine Jamous sold 250,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Antoine Jamous sold 150,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Antoine Jamous sold 400,000 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $2,672,000.00.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) traded down 0.27% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,232 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Vonage Holdings Corp. had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company earned $248.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 172,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. during the second quarter worth about $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 991.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,049,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 953,020 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 42.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. by 21.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 271,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Vonage Holdings Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vonage Holdings Corp. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vonage Holdings Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Vonage Holdings Corp. Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and business communication solutions across multiple devices. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP)-based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

