Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €153.00 ($161.05) price objective on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. equinet AG set a €166.00 ($174.74) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas set a €146.00 ($153.68) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($176.84) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €193.00 ($203.16) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €137.92 ($145.18).

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) traded up 2.97% on Tuesday, hitting €151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,080 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €129.13 and a 200-day moving average of €122.39. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €92.78 and a 12-month high of €152.02. The firm has a market capitalization of €75.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.70.

WARNING: “Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €153.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/volkswagen-ag-vow3-given-a-153-00-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the/1148203.html.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is an automobile manufacturer and a carmaker. The Company develops vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles. The activities of its Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.