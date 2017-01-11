Vmware, Inc. (VMW) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,279 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vmware were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vmware by 10.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vmware during the third quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vmware during the second quarter worth $163,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vmware during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vmware during the second quarter worth $252,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vmware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) traded up 0.76% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.10. 1,355,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vmware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vmware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business earned $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.82 million. Vmware had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. Vmware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vmware, Inc. will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vmware in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Vmware in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Vmware in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vmware in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vmware in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vmware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $1,026,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vmware

VMware, Inc is a provider of virtualization infrastructure solutions and cloud infrastructure solutions. The Company develops and markets its product and service offerings within three product groups, which include software-defined data center (SDDC), hybrid cloud computing and end-user computing (EUC).

