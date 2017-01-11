Vetr Inc. Upgrades Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to Buy

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $51.80 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Buckingham Research set a $54.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America Corporation set a $60.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) opened at 50.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business earned $10.48 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post $5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $75,046.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $144,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,077 shares in the company, valued at $458,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,834,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,748,000 after buying an additional 1,365,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,597,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,516,000 after buying an additional 88,774 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,473,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,410,000 after buying an additional 336,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 46.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,045,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,826,000 after buying an additional 4,427,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,936,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,288,000 after buying an additional 1,258,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

