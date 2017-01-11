Vesuvius Plc (VSVS) Price Target Raised to GBX 480 at Peel Hunt

Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 410 ($4.99) to GBX 480 ($5.84) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VSVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reissued an add rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a report on Friday, October 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius Plc from GBX 344 ($4.18) to GBX 377 ($4.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius Plc from GBX 425 ($5.17) to GBX 450 ($5.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Vesuvius Plc to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.10) to GBX 405 ($4.93) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.74) target price on shares of Vesuvius Plc in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius Plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 376.42 ($4.58).

Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) traded up 1.89% during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 409.00. 604,123 shares of the company traded hands. Vesuvius Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 265.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 409.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 397.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.36. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.10 billion.

