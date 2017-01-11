Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $90.91 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $129.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Leerink Swann set a $112.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) opened at 82.93 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $20.57 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business earned $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $108,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,358 shares in the company, valued at $10,202,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua S. Boger sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $531,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,483,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceuticals segment. Its business is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

