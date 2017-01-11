Verifone Systems, Inc. (PAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verifone Systems, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “VeriFone expects growth in EMV demand to boost financials in the long term. It remains optimistic about VeriFone Engage and Carbon iPOS offerings as well and expects restructuring activities to start generating significant savings over the long run. The company’s reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 results driven by expense cuts and growth in the EMEA and Latin America regions. However, management gave a cautious outlook for fiscal 2017 on account of shift in EMV deadline and continued forex volatility. If we look at past one year performance, VeriFone shares have vastly underperformed the Zacks categorized Financial Transaction Services industry.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAY. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Verifone Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded Verifone Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Verifone Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verifone Systems from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Verifone Systems from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verifone Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) opened at 18.27 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.03 billion. Verifone Systems has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Verifone Systems (NYSE:PAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $468 million for the quarter. Verifone Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verifone Systems will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Verifone Systems during the second quarter worth about $132,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verifone Systems by 71.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verifone Systems during the second quarter worth $2,240,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verifone Systems during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Verifone Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verifone Systems

VeriFone Systems, Inc is engaged in providing electronic payment solutions at the point of sale (POS). The Company designs, manufactures, markets and supplies a range of payment solutions and complementary services that enable secure electronic payment transactions and value-added services at the POS.

