Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 33.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $160,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Ventas by 120.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) traded up 0.98% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. 823,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.11. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $76.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $867.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.66 million. Ventas had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 187.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and MOB operations. In its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company acquires and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom.

