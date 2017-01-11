Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark Co.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $32.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Benchmark Co.’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s previous close.

VECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.39.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) opened at 29.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $1.20 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $30.45.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 36.77%. The business earned $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 140,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 16.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 52.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 15.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 481,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 62,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc designs, manufactures, markets and supports thin film equipment. The Company’s equipment is used to make electronic devices, including light emitting diodes (LED), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), wireless devices, power electronics, hard disk drives (HDDs) and semiconductors.

