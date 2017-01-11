Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Rating Reiterated by N+1 Singer

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by N+1 Singer in a report issued on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They currently have a GBX 202 ($2.46) target price on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 252 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on shares of Vectura Group PLC from GBX 230 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($2.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.74) target price on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.50 ($2.68).

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 143.60. The company had a trading volume of 992,433 shares. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 825.27 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.51. Vectura Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 122.90 and a one year high of GBX 200.10.

Vectura Group PLC Company Profile

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

