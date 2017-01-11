VCA Inc. (WOOF) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of VCA Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VCA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a buy rating on shares of VCA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of VCA in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of VCA in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of VCA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) remained flat at $90.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,133,492 shares. VCA has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.04.

VCA (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. VCA had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business earned $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that VCA will post $2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VCA by 910.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in VCA by 312.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in VCA by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VCA during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in VCA by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VCA

VCA Inc is an animal healthcare company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Animal Hospital segment provides veterinary services for companion animals and sells related retail and pharmaceutical products. Its Laboratory segment provides diagnostic laboratory testing services for veterinarians, both associated with its animal hospitals and those independent of the Company.

