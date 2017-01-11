Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vantiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vantiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vantiv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) opened at 61.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.54. Vantiv has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $62.77.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Vantiv had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vantiv will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Third Bancorp Fifth sold 4,801,432 shares of Vantiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $283,380,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Taylor sold 11,622 shares of Vantiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $684,535.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTV. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vantiv by 226.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,077,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,172,000 after buying an additional 2,134,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Vantiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Vantiv by 79.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,980,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,678,000 after buying an additional 1,320,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vantiv by 1,395.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,627,000 after buying an additional 972,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vantiv by 209.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,609,000 after buying an additional 921,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Vantiv Company Profile

Vantiv, Inc (Vantiv) is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC (Vantiv Holding). The Company is a payment processor, merchant acquirer and personal identification number (PIN) debit acquirer. The Company operates through two segments: Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services.

