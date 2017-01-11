Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNTV. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vantiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Pacific Crest set a $62.00 price target on Vantiv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) opened at 61.71 on Thursday. Vantiv has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.80.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $491 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.89 million. Vantiv had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vantiv will post $2.70 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matt Taylor sold 11,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $684,535.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Third Bancorp Fifth sold 4,801,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $283,380,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Vantiv by 153.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Vantiv by 68.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vantiv by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vantiv during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vantiv during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vantiv Company Profile

Vantiv, Inc (Vantiv) is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC (Vantiv Holding). The Company is a payment processor, merchant acquirer and personal identification number (PIN) debit acquirer. The Company operates through two segments: Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services.

