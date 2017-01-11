USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) traded down 1.08% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,879 shares. USA Technologies has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $5.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. The firm’s market cap is $185.37 million.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in USA Technologies by 20.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in USA Technologies by 46.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions within the unattended point of sale (POS) market. The Company is a provider in the small ticket, beverage and food vending industry and is also engaged in offering solutions and services to other unattended market segments, such as amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk and others.

