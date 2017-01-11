Uranium Participation Corp (U) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) opened at 4.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $488.03 million. Uranium Participation Corp has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Uranium Participation Corp from C$4.30 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Uranium Participation Corp from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Uranium Participation Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Uranium Participation Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.85.

Uranium Participation Corp Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation invests substantially all of its assets in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8) and uranium hexafluoride (UF6) (collectively uranium), with the primary investment objective of achieving appreciation in the value of its uranium holdings through increases in the uranium price.

