United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Position Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. United Technologies Corporation comprises 2.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 181.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 35.6% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 59.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.59. 882,350 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. United Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $112.83.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm earned $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.20 to $100.58 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Vetr downgraded shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.05 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 5,000 shares of United Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.94 per share, with a total value of $539,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

