Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Position Increased by Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd.

Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,599 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,939,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,444,511,000 after buying an additional 448,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 21,830,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,129,113,000 after buying an additional 116,580 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,188,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,325,236,000 after buying an additional 2,936,275 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 7.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,465,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,262,084,000 after buying an additional 1,035,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,306,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,005,192,000 after buying an additional 376,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,793 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $106.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Union Pacific Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm earned $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. RBC Capital Markets cut Union Pacific Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr cut Union Pacific Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Aegis began coverage on Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.87.

In other Union Pacific Corporation news, EVP Diane K. Duren sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $281,103.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,738,824.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Rogel sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $743,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Union Pacific Railroad Company links approximately 20 states in the western two-thirds of the country by rail, providing link in the supply chain. The Company’s business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products and intermodal.

