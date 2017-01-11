UMB Bank N A MO Has $767,000 Stake in Ford Motor Company (F)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 256.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 364,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 262,000 shares during the period. United Bank VA raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 22.4% in the second quarter. United Bank VA now owns 220,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 11.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. United Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 17.9% in the second quarter. United Bank Inc. now owns 288,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 6.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 27,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) traded down 1.40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,718,725 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Ford Motor Company had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company earned $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.52 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup Inc. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ford Motor Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In other Ford Motor Company news, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,497.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $231,861.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s principal business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, financing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), and electrified vehicles, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in two sectors: Automotive and Financial Services.

