Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday after Needham & Company raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ultra Clean Holdings traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 351,280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 810.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

The company’s market capitalization is $388.18 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.89 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/ultra-clean-holdings-inc-uctt-trading-up-0-9-after-analyst-upgrade/1147266.html.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.