UBS Group AG (VTX:UBSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. in a report issued on Wednesday.

UBSG has been the subject of several other reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group AG in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group AG in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

UBS Group AG (VTX:UBSG) opened at 16.77 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is CHK 64577.36 billion. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of CHK 11.58 and a 12-month high of CHK 18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of CHK 16.86 and a 200 day moving average of CHK 15.00.

About UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG (UBS) is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services, including advisory services, underwriting, financing, market-making, asset management and brokerage on a global level, and retail banking in Switzerland. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank.

