UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of Navistar International Corporation (NAV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Navistar International Corporation worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors Inc. raised its position in Navistar International Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 77,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Navistar International Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Navistar International Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Navistar International Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Navistar International Corporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) traded down 0.33% on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 444,756 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.49 billion. Navistar International Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Navistar International Corporation will post $0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAV shares. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Navistar International Corporation from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navistar International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Navistar International Corporation from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Aegis assumed coverage on Navistar International Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Navistar International Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

In other Navistar International Corporation news, Director Michael N. Hammes sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $53,027.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,379.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,780. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Navistar International Corporation Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).

