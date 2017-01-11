UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Maintains Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. maintained its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Magellan Health worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 163.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,290,000 after buying an additional 638,753 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in Magellan Health by 40.4% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 516,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after buying an additional 148,542 shares during the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP raised its position in Magellan Health by 378.2% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 82,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magellan Health by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,021,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,981,000 after buying an additional 61,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) traded up 0.52% on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. 145,890 shares of the company were exchanged. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.72. Magellan Health had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post $3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGLN shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other news, CFO Jonathan N. Rubin sold 42,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $3,148,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clapper Caskie Lewis sold 55,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $4,137,563.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

