UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in AVX Corporation (AVX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AVX Corporation worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in AVX Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AVX Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AVX Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AVX Corporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AVX Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 162,761 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. AVX Corporation has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $16.32.

AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. AVX Corporation had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company earned $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AVX Corporation will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in AVX Corporation (AVX)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-lowers-position-in-avx-corporation-avx/1148737.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVX Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

AVX Corporation Company Profile

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX).

Receive News & Ratings for AVX Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVX Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.