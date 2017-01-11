UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1,342,000 Stake in Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. held its position in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Neogen Corporation worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Neogen Corporation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 12.3% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 877,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after buying an additional 96,293 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 353,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after buying an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Neogen Corporation by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.99. 117,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Neogen Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.79 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter. Neogen Corporation had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neogen Corporation will post $1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO James L. Herbert sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,212 shares in the company, valued at $55,156,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terri A. Morrical sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,824,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation develops, manufactures and markets a range of products and services dedicated to food and animal safety. The Company operates through two segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment produces and markets diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens and levels of general sanitation.

