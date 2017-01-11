Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Receives $4.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.75) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Saturday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) opened at 3.56 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business earned $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (Turquoise Hill) is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is located approximately 550 kilometers south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, and approximately 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border.

