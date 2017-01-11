TT Electronics plc (TTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.14 ($2.03).

TTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.19) price target on shares of TT Electronics plc in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.19) price objective on shares of TT Electronics plc in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) opened at 163.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.40. TT Electronics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116.43 and a 12 month high of GBX 168.25. The company’s market cap is GBX 265.21 million.

About TT Electronics plc

TT Electronics plc is a provider of engineered electronics for various applications. The Company’s segments include Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services (IMS). The Transportation Sensing and Control segment develops sensors and control solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers, including powertrain providers for passenger cars and trucks.

