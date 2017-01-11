Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TDG. RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Trinidad Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling from C$3.40 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Trinidad Drilling in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinidad Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.52.

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) traded up 1.16% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 453,853 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $777.30 million. Trinidad Drilling has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Trinidad Drilling Company Profile

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations, Joint Venture Operations and Corporate.

