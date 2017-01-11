Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW) to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now anticipates that the brokerage will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. GMP Securities upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.78.

Shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) traded down 3.551% on Wednesday, hitting $5.025. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,426 shares. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm’s market cap is $971.36 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company. The Company provides an array of specialized products, equipment, services and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan, Russia and Norway, as well as limited operations in Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

