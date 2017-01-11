TransUnion’s (TRU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) opened at 32.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 0.38. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business earned $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 89.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion, formerly TransUnion Holding Company, Inc, is a risk and information solutions provider to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through three segments: US Information Services (USIS), International and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decisioning capabilities to businesses.

