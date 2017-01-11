Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk Inc (NYSE:TTD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a positive rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD) opened at 28.86 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company’s market cap is $1.11 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,068,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $1,682,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,336,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats. Its technology platform also enables its clients to purchase advertising inventory, data and other add-on features to engage, target and convert their customers.

