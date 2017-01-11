Torchmark Corporation (TMK) Lowered to Sell at Evercore ISI

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMK. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Torchmark Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Torchmark Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation downgraded Torchmark Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) traded down 0.561% on Wednesday, reaching $73.595. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,782 shares. Torchmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.594 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89.

Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.48 million. Torchmark Corporation had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Corporation will post $4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Torchmark Corporation’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

In other news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $2,372,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,849,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,377,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Torchmark Corporation during the third quarter worth $194,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Torchmark Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Torchmark Corporation by 17.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Torchmark Corporation during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

About Torchmark Corporation

Torchmark Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of life and health insurance products and annuities to a broad base of customers. The Company’s segments include life insurance, health insurance, annuities and investment. The life insurance segment offers whole-life insurance and term life insurance.

