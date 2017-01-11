Topcon Corporation Npv (TOPCF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon Corporation Npv (NASDAQ:TOPCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Topcon Corporation Npv (NASDAQ:TOPCF) traded up 2.20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.85. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Topcon Corporation Npv has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29.

